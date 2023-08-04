Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MasTec in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

MTZ opened at $120.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -756.02 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $46,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in MasTec by 107.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 801,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,694,000 after acquiring an additional 415,584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MasTec by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 761,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,948,000 after buying an additional 402,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

