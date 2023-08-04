Zacks Research Weighs in on Pembina Pipeline Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PBA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $38.15.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $37,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

