Zacks Research Weighs in on Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Werner Enterprises in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Werner Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WERN. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WERN stock opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 16.14%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

