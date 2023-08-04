Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $9.37. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Zeta Global shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 187,759 shares trading hands.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 8.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Zeta Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Zeta Global by 105.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 43.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.43). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 222.58%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

