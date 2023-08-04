ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,043 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 102.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,172,653 shares in the company, valued at $31,028,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,172,653 shares in the company, valued at $31,028,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ZI stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.