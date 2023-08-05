22,853 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,715,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,106,000 after buying an additional 83,654 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,090,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,005,000 after buying an additional 153,682 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,961,000 after buying an additional 343,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 167,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.84 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.1797 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

