4,034 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,506,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $105,665,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $73,989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,523,000 after acquiring an additional 807,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Crown by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,464,000 after purchasing an additional 728,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Crown Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $90.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

