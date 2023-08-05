50,108 Shares in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth $61,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCFT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $166.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

