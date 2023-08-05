5,830 Shares in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FWONA shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONA stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.55). Formula One Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

