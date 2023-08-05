66,968 Shares in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWI. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 2.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at $5,991,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.
Titan International Price Performance
Shares of TWI opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $733.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.20. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Titan International Company Profile
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
