6,743 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 265.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Woodward by 46.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Woodward from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

Woodward Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD opened at $125.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.40. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $133.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

