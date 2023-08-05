875 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $620,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY opened at $379.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.12 and a 200 day moving average of $416.00.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.75.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

