8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 407.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,687 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,620.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $127,596.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,953.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $127,596.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,953.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,652 shares of company stock valued at $202,887 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

8X8 Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

EGHT opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $530.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.28.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About 8X8

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.