Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Trading Up 8.3 %

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 332.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.00.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.