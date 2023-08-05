AGF Management Ltd. Has $74.43 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,952 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.