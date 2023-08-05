Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of AGYS opened at $73.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $88.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $370,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $237,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,801.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $370,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,347. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

