Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Chairman Buys $739,725.45 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard Agree bought 11,751 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.95 per share, for a total transaction of $739,725.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,309,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ADC opened at $64.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $62.67 and a one year high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 133.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 1,044.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. BNP Paribas began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.28.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

