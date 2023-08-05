Alera Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.71.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

