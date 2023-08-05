Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Lyell Wealth Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,680 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at $154,510,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

GOOGL stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

