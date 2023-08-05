Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 414,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

