Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

