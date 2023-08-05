Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at $154,510,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

