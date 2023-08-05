Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lifted by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 82.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

GOOGL stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

