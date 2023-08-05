Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lowered by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

