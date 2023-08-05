Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Decreased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 414,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,954,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

GOOGL stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average of $109.94. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

