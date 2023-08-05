Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Trimmed by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 717,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,431,000 after buying an additional 173,952 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 25,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

