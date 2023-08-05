AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $439.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.10 and its 200 day moving average is $161.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.