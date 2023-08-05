AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

