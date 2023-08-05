Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

URBN opened at $36.90 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URBN. Citigroup increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.82.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.