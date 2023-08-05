Amalgamated Bank Has $251.41 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $251,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 15,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 757,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,233,000 after purchasing an additional 42,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Trading Up 8.3 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 332.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.