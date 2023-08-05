Amalgamated Bank Has $680,000 Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,501 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,577,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after acquiring an additional 821,635 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 593,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 41.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after acquiring an additional 260,639 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

