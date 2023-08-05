Amalgamated Bank Has $710,000 Stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Par Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.34. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 108.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Par Pacific from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

