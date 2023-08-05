Amalgamated Bank Has $716,000 Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,738,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,138,000 after purchasing an additional 147,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,906,000 after purchasing an additional 114,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,402,000 after acquiring an additional 126,732 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

