Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

ALKS opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Alkermes news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $784,986.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

