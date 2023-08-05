Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vericel were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Vericel by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vericel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $32.00 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.34 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30.

Insider Activity at Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VCEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vericel from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

