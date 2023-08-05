Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 33.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Trupanion by 29.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Trupanion by 61.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

TRUP opened at $31.00 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

