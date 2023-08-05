Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,172 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 122,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,273,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 521,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

NYSE:BEPC opened at $28.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 1.00. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

