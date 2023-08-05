Amalgamated Bank Sells 12,037 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,037 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 234,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

NYSE CLVT opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 151.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $668.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

