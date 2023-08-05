Amalgamated Bank Sells 16,230 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,230 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in News were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in News by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in News by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of News by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of News by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 846.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 92,501 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $20.30 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62.

News Company Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

