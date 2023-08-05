Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,222 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 453.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 44,204 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.92. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

