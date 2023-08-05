Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,227 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Air Lease by 140.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 74,067 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Air Lease by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Air Lease by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark acquired 2,600 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Lease stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

