Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $42,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 262.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $42.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.54 million. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.