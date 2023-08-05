Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Narwhal Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 8.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.71.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

