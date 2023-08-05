Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Up 8.3 %

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.71.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 332.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.