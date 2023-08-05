Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,039,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 441,472 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.7% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $417,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.00. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 332.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.71.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

