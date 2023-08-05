Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Stock Up 8.3 %
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.71.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
