American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,828,000 after purchasing an additional 440,104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 77.8% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

NYSE AFG opened at $111.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.72. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.99 and a 1-year high of $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

