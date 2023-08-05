Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMPH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 645,917 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,473,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after acquiring an additional 218,895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 213,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,418,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Insider Activity

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,829.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Howard Lee sold 16,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $750,888.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $258,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,829.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,601. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $63.72.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $140.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.