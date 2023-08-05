Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $3,946,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $34.33 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

