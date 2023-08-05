Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 305.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 32.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 60,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 407,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 133,133 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 243,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 178,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $56.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.39 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 91.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

